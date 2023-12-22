Behave or face consequences, warned drivers

No one is above the law, warns Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu.

With our roads getting busier as people are rushing to finish off their last-minute shopping and travelling to be with their families, the police visibility has also increased.

The Fiji Police Force has issued 90, 670 TINS so far this year, which does not include statistics from the Land Transport Authority.

ACP Driu says this year alone 923 drivers have been booked for drunk driving.

“That is huge for the population of Fiji. We have issued TINS to all those drivers.”

ACP Driu says while Fijians will be out enjoying, the police officers will be working to ensure public safety.

“For those who are going to drive motor vehicles during this Christmas and New Year, remember we are there on the road to enforce the law. If you are found drunk and driving.”

Speeding remains a cause of concern for enforcement agencies, with the road death toll climbing to 72, when compared to 38 for the same period last year.