Bamboo takes root as Fiji’s symbol of sustainable growth

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The World Bamboo Day 2025 was marked at the Fiji National University’s Koronivia Campus, showcasing bamboo’s role in sustainable growth and climate resilience.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says Fiji is leading the way in promoting bamboo as a renewable and eco-friendly resource.

Known globally as the “timber of the 21st century,” bamboo offers potential for affordable housing, rural employment, and greener alternatives to steel and cement.

Research by FNU shows that Bambusa vulgaris, or Bitu ni Vavalagi, is as strong as timber, opening opportunities for cyclone-resilient housing.

With backing from Indonesia and international partners, Fiji is expanding bamboo cultivation, processing, and product development to drive exports, create jobs, and support local industries.

Minister Bainivalu urges Fijians to embrace bamboo’s many uses, calling it a symbol of Fiji’s sustainable future.

