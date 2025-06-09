Bail denied for executive linked to illicit drug delivery

Shonal Sharma

The Suva Magistrates Court has remanded 40-year-old Shonal Sharma, General Manager of a mechanical company.

He will appear on Friday for a formal bail application.

Sharma is charged with one count of importation of illicit drugs.

He appeared before Magistrate Vinaina Diroiroi this morning.

Prosecutor Eoghn Samisoni, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case.

It is alleged that a consignment addressed to Sharma’s company arrived on October 27 from Brazil.

The package, labelled smoke machine, contained a device with a white powdered substance weighing 640 grams.

The case has been adjourned until Friday.

