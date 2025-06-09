Babasiga Mamas hustle at Duavata Carnival

[Source: Babasiga Mama's]

A group of women from residential communities around Labasa are using the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival as an opportunity to earn income under one united banner.

Known as the Babasiga Mamas, the group includes mothers, retired women, and young mothers from diverse backgrounds, all selling homemade goods from pastries and food to clothing and kava.

Group representative Sese Matarugu says the initiative is a symbol of unity and collaboration, helping women support themselves through their own efforts. She says it’s already proving to be a success.

Article continues after advertisement

Fellow vendor Komal Esther adds that they’ve seen the benefits of being part of the carnival over the years — so much so that they’ve expanded to two stalls this year.

“We’re so happy so far. The start-up was so good and busy; we had crowds on the ground, and we expected more. And the show’s also good, and the management’s also good. Carnival, we have two. That shows that putting a stall in a carnival gives us a good benefit. It just needs teamwork and quite good energy and support.”

Although there has been a slight slowdown in business since the carnival began on Saturday, the women remain hopeful that more people will turn out in the coming days.

The Northern Crime Prevention Carnival wraps up this Saturday, with 21 contestants competing for the crowns.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.