Ba lease renewals underway

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has confirmed that a majority of the agricultural leases expiring in Ba between 2025 and 2035 have been endorsed for renewal.

Of the 951 leases set to expire, 765 have already undergone full consultation and inspection.

TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata says 413 leases have been approved for renewal by the respective landowning units.

He says this reflects landowners’ confidence in continued agricultural activity, while also highlighting the Board’s consultative approach.

A further 311 leases will revert to landowners upon expiry.

Nata says TLTB’s role is to safeguard landowner interests while promoting transparency and fairness in lease administration.

He says so far, 32 leases have been renewed.

One lease has been subdivided into residential lots, and eight more are earmarked for residential development post-expiry.

TLTB says the process gives landowners greater control over how their land is used and encourages long-term planning aligned with national priorities.

