Authorities address fire incident

A fire last weekend damaged part of the Fijian Elections Office in Suva, but officials say all electoral operations are still secure.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the blaze affected one level of the building but was quickly contained by the National Fire Authority.She thanked firefighters for their fast action, which stopped further damage.

She said the FEO was now working with authorities to investigate the cause. Staff safety, data security and public trust remain the top priorities.

The FEO headquarters will stay closed until assessments are complete. Voter Services Centres in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa remain open.

Mataiciwa said the public would be updated once the headquarters is ready to reopen.

