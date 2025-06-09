Australia extends $24m Fiji funding support

The government will receive an additional $24 million in grant funding from Australia to support the continued development of schools and health facilities across Fiji.

Cabinet has endorsed Amendment No. 3 to the Direct Funding Arrangement between Fiji and Australia, allowing the new funding to be channelled through the Fiji Social Infrastructure Programme.

The funding will support the construction and upgrading of education and healthcare facilities, with a focus on ensuring they are safe, inclusive and resilient to climate change impacts.

It will also help advance priority infrastructure projects already underway in communities around the country.

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As part of the amended agreement, the Fiji Social Infrastructure Programme has been extended until December 2028 to allow more time for key infrastructure delivery.

The programme forms part of government’s broader efforts to strengthen public infrastructure, improve access to essential services, and build resilience to future challenges.

Government says the additional support from Australia will help ensure more Fijians have access to quality schools, healthcare facilities and public services.

The Fiji Social Infrastructure Programme is a partnership between Fiji and Australia aimed at improving social infrastructure and supporting long-term national development.