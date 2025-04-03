Another life lost in accident

A man believed to be in his 60s died following an accident in Nasinu last night.

Police say the victim was crossing Yasiyasi Road near the Valelevu roundabout when he was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a man in his 50s.

The victim was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre, where several attempts made by health officials to revive him were futile.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted as investigations continue.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says over the past few days a number of serious road accidents causing serious injuries and resulting in the loss of lives have been recorded.

SSP Divuana says stakeholders are doing all they can to raise awareness and education about road safety, however, driver and pedestrian mindset towards safety continue to be a concern.

He says of the eight fatalities recorded this year, four are linked to speeding, two careless driving, one pedestrian at fault and one improper overtaking.

SSP Divuana is urging all road users to make informed decisions about their safety, as it ultimately comes down to understanding and accepting the fact that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

The road death toll currently stands at 8 compared to 17 for the same period last year.

