Another alleged case of meth discovered

Yet another case of what is believed to involve methamphetamine has been recorded.

Police says they have yesterday arrested a woman and four men in Nakasi.

The raid was a result of information gathered of alleged illegal activities taking place at the residence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says that the team searched a box and found several zip lock bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

A further search conducted inside the house led to the discovery of more plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.



All suspects were taken into custody and the seized substances sent for analysis.

The force is also advising parents to monitor their children as school holidays are approaching with mounting concerns on the involvement of children in drug-related activities.

ACP Driu is also appealing with parents and guardians not to let their guards down.