Alleged stabbing incident claims life in Bua

A man has died following an alleged stabbing incident at the Batinivuriwai Settlement in Wainunu, Bua, early this morning.

Police say the victim was allegedly involved in a brawl at the Batinivuriwai settlement bus shelter before sustaining a stab wound to the chest.

He was later found lying near the roadside and was rushed to the Wainunu Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation continues.

