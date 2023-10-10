Alarming financial anomaly in the housing ministry

The Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma has uncovered a troubling financial irregularity within the ministry’s revolving fund account, totaling an alarming $181,110.92.

This discrepancy involves a range of transactions, some of which are unrelated or involve advances, leaving authorities puzzled.

The anomalies discovered in the revolving fund account have cast doubt on the ministry’s capacity to address and resolve the longstanding outstanding balances.

Lesuma states that these advances have remained unsettled since as far back as 2012, primarily attributed to delayed month-end processes, inadequate monitoring, and a lack of proper reconciliation efforts over the years.

“The Ministry of Housing is in consultation with the Ministry of Local Government to retrieve the old records and hopefully obtain the secondary form of information relating to these transactions that were captured under the revolving fund account.”

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Esrom Immanuel raised a critical question concerning the purpose of the revolving fund account.

In response, a representative from the ministry clarified that the revolving fund account is a debtors account, it solely advances issued to the public officers.

This revelation casts doubt on the ministry’s financial integrity and its capacity to resolve these discrepancies.