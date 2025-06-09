Agriculture research stations driving crop innovation

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Research Division is stepping up efforts to diversify Fiji’s crop production and support farmers with more resilient and high-value commodities.

Principal Research Officer, Savenaca Cuquma says the division plays a crucial role in identifying and developing new crops suitable for Fiji’s conditions before they are released for commercial farming.

One of the key focus areas is the fruit industry, which Cuquma says remains underdeveloped in Fiji.

He highlighted the partnership with the Taiwan Technical Mission to increase production of tropical fruits.

“I think around in Fiji the fruit industry is one of the underdeveloped or maybe the least developed industries. That’s why we are working with the Taiwan Technical Mission on the establishment and upscaling of tropical fruits like guava.”

He adds the Research Division is also working on climate-resilient crops, particularly for dry zones in the Western Division and parts of Bua.

“They are working also on pulses, crops like cowpea, pigeon pea, mung and peanuts. These are very hardy crops that can grow in the dry zone but are very, very rich in protein”.

Beyond fruits and pulses, the division is promoting crop diversification, including rice, vegetables, and mushrooms, to help farmers find sustainable alternatives to sugarcane while tapping into new income opportunities.

The Ministry continues to encourage farmers to seek credible advice from its research stations across the country to ensure they access the right varieties and production methods.

