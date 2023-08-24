Agriculture research and extension important: Prasad

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Finance is actively involved in reviving the National Planning Office to enhance its collaboration with various ministries and ensure the efficient implementation of the government’s objectives.

Minister Biman Prasad emphasizes that the planning office within the Ministry of Finance will play a crucial role in connecting the agricultural research division with research partners and donors who focus on specific areas.

He made this point during his visit to the Koronivia Research Station.

Prasad believes that there is immense potential to elevate agriculture into a significant contributor to the economy.

He further asserts that research and extension activities in agriculture hold key importance in driving both increased production and enhanced productivity within the sector.

“Agriculture research, training and extension is absolutely vital, integral to ensuring that we increase not only production but productivity within the agriculture sector. The government is pleased to have increased the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture.”

Prasad adds it is important to provide resources and a conducive environment for the ministry staff to ensure effective service delivery.