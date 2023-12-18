Agriculture Ministry streamlines structure for growth

[File Photo]

In a bid to strengthen and grow the agriculture sector in Fiji, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways completed a re-alignment of the Organizational Structure with the assistance of the European Union Funded Technical Assistance for the support of the Sustainable Rural Livelihoods Programme.

Speaking at the soft launch during the Heads of Divisions meeting at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Raiwaqa, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu said that the changes in the organizational structure are needed to effectively carry out the mandates set by the Government.

He says the move will extend devolved management decision-making and operational control at all levels to improve efficiency and effectiveness under conditions of limited resources as well as improve service delivery.

Rayalu says for the Ministry to implement and strengthen the structure with a critical focus on establishing clear technical lines of authority and clear pathways for career progression, changes will be considered with the proper re-alignment of technical positions to mainly focus on their pure technical work, finance to focus on finance and human resources and administration to focus on their part as well.

Rayalu reiterated to all heads of divisions that technical officers in the Ministry must play their part to strengthen agriculture productivity.

He says the Ministry will remain technical because of its significant roles.

The Ministry is expected to implement these changes in the next four months.

Cabinet approves higher royalties for iTaukei land resource extraction

The cabinet has approved amendments to regulation 11(1) of the iTaukei Land Trust (Gravel) Regulations 1998 under the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940.

The amended regulation increases current royalty rates on sand and gravel, clay and soil, rock, topsoil and river spalls extracted, as agreed to by the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The cabinet states that the new rates will result in higher royalties being paid to the landowners.

Higher returns to the landowners would inevitably result in a better socio-economic return and a better quality of life for the landowners.

It says increased rates also will result in increased income for the Board, which deducts 10 per cent poundage from royalties as administrative costs, before distribution to landowners.