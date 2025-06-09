Ageing policy review focuses on respect and care

The National Council for Older Persons is intensifying nationwide consultations on the review of Fiji’s National Ageing Policy, ensuring that the voices of older persons are central to shaping future policy directions.

During consultations at Sigatoka Market on Monday, an 89-year-old retired schoolteacher highlighted the importance of instilling respect, love, and honour for elders from a young age.

She emphasized that teaching these values early helps families and communities care for older persons, reducing the risk of neglect, homelessness, and unnecessary institutionalization.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Council for Older Persons, Nilesh Goundar, reinforced the need to embed values of respect, love, and responsibility in children to ensure dignity, care, and belonging for older persons in the future.

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The review of the National Ageing Policy aims to ensure Fiji’s framework continues to meet the evolving needs of its ageing population while reinforcing the traditional values of care and community that have long defined Fijian society.