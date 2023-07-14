Adapt to changes: Koroi

Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi.

Members of the Serua Provincial Council have been reminded to adapt to changes, as it is necessary for the development of their province.

Speaking at the Provincial Council Meeting, Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi stressed that the current plans of the coalition government aim to lift the standard of living in villages and settlements and become business-oriented so they can use their resources to maximize profits.

“It’s not the strongest nor the smartest that survive, but only those that are adaptable to change. Change will not come if we wait for other people or some other time. We are the ones; we are the change we have been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says the two main focuses of his ministry are economic empowerment and strengthening Vanua’s governance.

“We are currently working on this and its urgent implementation into communities since it was one of the agenda items that came out of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting, but we need to all work together.”

There are four districts and 24 villages in the province of Serua, and one of the aims of the council meeting is for more developments in the province in the years to come.