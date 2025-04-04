Acting FCS Commissioner to review past decisions

[Source: FCS / Facebook]

Newly appointed Acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi is expected to review controversial appointments and terminations made recently.

The FCS states that Naucukidi is rebuilding public confidence and improving the institution’s organizational image.

Naucukidi assumed the acting post following the suspension of Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa.

Article continues after advertisement

He was traditionally welcomed by staff and families at the Levuka Corrections Centre on Wednesday.

Addressing the officers, the Acting Commissioner focused on three key areas: rebuilding public confidence and image, adherence to organizational ethos and values, and effective resource use to meet government expectations.

He is expected to visit all 16 Correctional Centers and engage with key stakeholders as part of a community advocacy program, exploring growth opportunities for capacity building and institutional strengthening.

Earlier in the week, he met with Methodist Church President, Dr. Semisi Turagavou, to seek forgiveness and reconcile the damaged relationship between the church and FCS after the discontinuation of chaplain services.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, and Methodist Church General Secretary, Dr. Tevita Lasawa, also attended the meeting.

The Acting Commissioner and senior officers also sought forgiveness from Reverend Kinijoji Serutawake, the former Methodist Church Chaplain at FCS HQ, who is now posted to Viro, Ovalau.

His departure in January left the position vacant.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.