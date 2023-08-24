Accessibility and untreated water are major concerns

[File Photo]

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau has highlighted pressing concerns surrounding accessibility to clean drinking water and untreated water in the country.

While addressing participants at the Climate and Water Security Dialogue, Ro Filipe highlighted that his recent nationwide tour revealed that rural communities are grappling with issues like untreated water and limited access to clean water sources.

He emphasized that the coalition government is actively committed to addressing this pressing issue.

In the meantime, the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation is currently overseeing investments totalling $1.3 million across 16 water projects and 60 sanitation facilities in the provinces of Namosi, Cakaudrove, and Ra for the year 2023.

The two-day discussion on climate change and water security will come to a conclusion tomorrow.