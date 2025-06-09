Abraham urges focus on electricity tariffs after FCCC chair change

Joel Abraham has called for public attention to return to electricity pricing after his appointment as Chair of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission was reversed within a day.

Abraham, the former FCCC Chief Executive, was appointed on Christmas Eve but has reportedly stepped aside today, with Finance Minister confirming Cecil Browne’s reinstatement as Chair.

FBC News understands Abraham had planned to examine FCCC’s recent decision to increase electricity tariffs from the New Year.

In a statement, Abraham said the issue should not be personalised, stressing that electricity pricing affects every household, business and worker in Fiji.

He highlighted the importance of independent regulation, transparency and accountability, and urged that discussion focus on whether tariff decisions are fair, justified and affordable.

Abraham said he remains committed to serving Fiji and confirmed that further statements on Electricity Fiji Limited tariffs will follow.

