$90,000 fix after just five years

The $7.2 million Laqere Market has undergone a $90,000 renovation just five years after it was built.

Vendors, who sold outside for five weeks during the work, returned inside today as the renovation is now complete.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Felix Magnus says the wellbeing of vendors was their top priority, despite questions over initial construction oversights.

Article continues after advertisement

The $7.2 million market looked almost brand new today following immediate renovation work focused on vendor safety.

“The renovations came up due to fans not working, PowerPoint not working, the leaking roof and yes, you rightly said it’s just been five years since the market was opened.”

Magnus acknowledges where the shortfall was but says the focus is on moving forward, not dwelling on the past.

“It goes back to how the building compliance were carried out when the market was being built. We do not want to blame anyone but we just want to see that works are being carried out so that our vendors are in a safe and conducive area.”

Magnus also says that during the renovation, many shoppers still came when vendors sold outside. Because of this, he says they plan to set up outdoor stalls for vendors on weekends.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.