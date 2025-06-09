Parents urged to support productive learning over holidays

The Ministry of Education is urging students to use the school holidays productively as the 2025 academic year comes to a close.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has thanked students, parents, guardians, teachers and stakeholders for their collective efforts throughout the year.

“Take time to read through your books, prepare for next year, and avoid crowds or influences that could lead you astray.”

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says the Ministry’s focus is to ensure that all eligible students return to school next year without disruption.

“Parents and guardians, please ensure your children spend the holiday productively, keep reading, and return to school when classes start in 2026.”

He adds that the Ministry remains committed to working closely with schools and stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful transition into the new academic year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.