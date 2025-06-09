Crime surge sparks police plea

Crime and drug cases are rising in Labasa and police say this must stop.

Assistant Police Commissioner Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe states residents must think carefully before breaking the law.

He said people in Labasa live peacefully despite their different backgrounds, and that must be protected.

“Choosing to be a lawbreaker has its consequences, but change is necessary for the betterment of society.”

Vusonilawe said the North must remain safe for everyone, but that would only happen if people unite to fight crime and drugs.

The message was delivered this morning at the 2025 Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival.

This year’s theme is Duavata for Everyone’s Safety and the Fight against Drugs.

The week-long event ends tonight with the crowning of the carnival King and Queen at Subrail Park Ground 2.

