46 roads underway to link villages

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has completed 119 rural road crossings from January 2023 to June this year.

Another 46 crossings are currently under construction.

The projects aim to reduce rural isolation and improve access to essential services.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka told Parliament the figures come from the community access roads, footpaths and foot crossings Program.

It connects isolated communities to schools, health facilities, and markets.

Western Division recorded 38 completed crossings, Central 33, Northern 25 and Eastern 23.

The totals include roads, footpaths and footbridges.



Ditoka said the ministry has no dedicated maintenance budget.

Upgrades are done through ongoing projects with communities providing labour and local materials to ensure sustainability.

He said these initiatives, alongside the Rural and Outer Island Development Program, strengthen rural economies, build social cohesion and improve disaster resilience.

