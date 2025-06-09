34 sexual offence counts filed by ODPP last month

[file photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed 19 indictments in the High Court with a total of 34 counts of sexual offences last month.

There were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his five-year-old daughter.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with incest and sexual assault of his 18-year-old daughter.

There was one incident where a 74-year-old man was charged with sexual assault and indecent assault of his five-year-old granddaughter.

A 61-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 39-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his nine-year-old niece.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 27-year-old sister-in-law while in another incident.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his eight-year-old cousin brother, while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old cousin sister.

There was one incident where a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old boy, while in another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 8-year-old girl. The accused is known to the victim’s father.

The accused was also charged with an assault causing actual bodily harm and theft.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl. The accused and the victim are from the same village. The

accused was also charged with an assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal intimidation.

There was one incident where two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman.

