23 arrested for drunk driving on Christmas day

Police have arrested 23 drivers for drunk driving as road operations were intensified yesterday to ensure public safety during the Boxing Day period.

Of the total arrests, 19 were made around the Suva corridors where Police conducted 171 Random Breath Tests as part of heightened traffic enforcement.

In the Western Division, four drivers were arrested in Nadi for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the arrests highlight continued disregard for road safety, particularly during the festive season when traffic volumes increase and families are travelling to celebrate.

Authorities have reiterated that enforcement will remain strong, with Police maintaining and increasing their presence on roads nationwide to deter dangerous driving and keep road users safe.

Members of the public are being urged to act responsibly, plan ahead, and avoid driving after consuming alcohol to prevent unnecessary injuries or loss of life during the holidays.

