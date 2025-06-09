124 families have until December to vacate Nabua PRB property

[File Photo]

One hundred and twenty-four families living at the Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua have been given two months to vacate.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says sufficient time has been provided and explains the decision is due to the ageing structure of the housing, which engineers have deemed unsafe.

The property has existed for over seven decades.

Article continues after advertisement

Naleba says PRB is working closely with tenants, and the Housing Authority has assured that PRB tenants will be given first priority for alternative housing.

Families needing assistance can visit Housing Authority offices for advice.

He adds that once the property is vacated, PRB will consult experts on how best to use the land in the future.

Naleba emphasizes that tenant safety is a legal requirement, which prompted the decision to vacate the property.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.