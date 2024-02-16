100 graduate from Nasau youth training centre

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

100 students have graduated in the field of Agriculture, Carpentry and Climate Change mitigation from the Nasau Youth Training Centre.

While officiating at the graduation ceremony in Sigatoka, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru highlighted the importance of non-formal education.

He says that non-formal education offers equal opportunities to young people who have dropped out of the formal education system but are seeking ways to move ahead in life.

Article continues after advertisement

Saukuru says the Coalition Government is committed to ensuring that every young person has access to education and training, regardless of their circumstances.

Out of the 100 youth graduates, 24 completed studies in carpentry, 23 in organic agriculture and 26 in Disaster Risk Reduction, while 27 in livestock production.