With ‘The Grand Finale,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ is really coming to an end

[Source: AP News]

Julian Fellowes has been saying goodbye to “Downton Abbey” for nearly as long as it has existed. By the fifth season of the series, he’d even grown accustomed to writing more definitive endings, not knowing that there would be a sixth season and three feature films to come.

But 15 years after the world first met Violet Crawley, Lord Grantham, Lady Mary, Mr. Carson, John Bates and everyone else upstairs and downstairs at that beautiful estate, the creators are really, truly closing a chapter and saying farewell with “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” which opens in theaters nationwide Friday.

“It is sad,” Fellowes said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It’s been a huge chunk of my life. And when I die, I think it’ll probably be the only job anyone remembers. But I hope it’s been happy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.