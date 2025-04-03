The forgotten Monet

[ Source: BBC News ]

Blanche Hoschedé-Monet has barely been acknowledged in art history. But not only did she help her stepfather Claude, she created her own fine works – often of the same scenes as him.

Haystack at Giverny, Poplars at the Water’s Edge, Morning on the Seine. These painting titles bring only one name to mind – the great Claude Monet, whose flickering evocations of light and atmosphere are the cornerstone of Impressionism.

But while Monet painted these very subjects, the paintings belong to the oeuvre of his stepdaughter, and subsequently daughter-in-law, Blanche Hoschedé-Monet (1865–1947). She learned to paint at Monet’s shoulder, and exhibited and sold her work through the leading Parisian dealers of the time. Her finest paintings suggest an artist of such flair that you wonder how she has slipped from history’s grasp.

Article continues after advertisement

A new exhibition and accompanying monograph – the artist’s first – seeks to restore her reputation. Blanche Hoschedé-Monet in the Light at The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art, Indiana, brings together 40 of her paintings, along with sketchbooks, photographs and letters, establishing not just her impressionist credentials, but her role as Monet’s assistant and companion on plein air painting expeditions – the only one of his children, blood-related or otherwise, whose passion for painting mirrored his own.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.