The (fashion) show must go on, despite death of Giorgio Armani

[Source: Reuters]

The Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani fashion shows will take place later this month as scheduled, despite the recent death of the company’s founder and creative director, the Italian luxury group said on Wednesday.

Giorgio Armani died last week at the age of 91.

The group also confirmed the opening of a retrospective exhibition to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, during Milan Fashion Week.

“The regular staging of the fashion shows and the inauguration of the exhibition, on which Giorgio Armani worked until the very end, reflect the company’s determination to carry forward a legacy of commitment, respect, and dedication to work, values that have always defined Mr. Armani,” the group said in a statement.

