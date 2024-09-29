Taylor Swift 'helping Travis Kelce get domesticated'

"I think he's getting some help," Travis Kelce's mym says of his "domestication" with Taylor Swift. (AP PHOTO)

Taylor Swift is said to be helping Travis Kelce get domesticated.

The Shake it Off singer, 34, who has been dating the NFL player, also 34, is apparently lending him a hand learning how to cook and clean, according to his mother.

Donna Kelce, 71, told Extra TV about her Super Bowl-winning son: “He can’t clean. He can’t cook … (but he’s) getting a little better.”

Jokingly referring to how Swift may be assisting him, she said: “I think he’s getting some help.”

Swift is on a break from her tour following the conclusion of the European leg of her Eras shows in mid-August.

She is set to go back on the road from the middle of October with a show in Miami.

Travis has regularly supported the singer on tour, making appearances at a string of her European Eras gigs – including one at June 23 show at London’s Wembley Stadium where he took to the stage wearing a tuxedo to do a skit where Taylor pretended to swoon.

Donna referred to Swift after her other son Jason Kelce – a former Philadelphia Eagles player – admitted he finds the singer’s level of fame overwhelming.

The 36-year-old told 94WIP Morning Show co-hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie: “It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times.”

Ex-NFL star Jason added attempting to be “private” and “live your life” with Swift’s level of fame can sometimes be impossible.

But he stressed about how he thinks it is amazing seeing her cope positively with being in the spotlight: “I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just, like, love her that it’s really cool at the same time.”

Jason also admitted he and Travis never got anywhere close to the crazed state of fan worship experienced by Taylor, adding: “When I think of, like, big names in music that have sustained over such a long time, and the way she has (fame), it feels like all of them kind of get to that.

“She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen (level) – like, tied.”