Entertainment

Sweeney addresses American Eagle ad controversy

Entertainment Weekly

November 5, 2025 10:00 am

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Sydney Sweeney is breaking her silence on the divisive American Eagle ad campaign that put her in the middle of a national controversy.

During a conversation with GQ published on Tuesday, Sweeney initially kept things vague while addressing the blue jeans drama, telling the outlet, “I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think. I’m just here to kind of open their eyes to different ideas.”

Asked if she never feels tempted to address her controversies head-on, Sweeney replied, “I’ll vent to my girlfriends. But other than that, no. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Euphoria star was then directly asked about the controversial campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” and the firestorm that it inspired after arriving on July 23.

“I did a jean ad,” she began. “I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

The seemingly innocuous world-play of “good genes” vs “good jeans” struck a discordant chord with many who saw the ad and criticized it for glorifying a racial idea. It was swiftly slammed on social media for seemingly promoting eugenics by having a blonde, blue-eyed woman talking about “good genes.”

When GQ pointed to this as the root of the controversy and asked whether Sweeney wanted to address the “genetic superiority” criticism directly, she replied, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

Amid the controversy, several conservative public figures — including Megyn Kelly, JD Vance, and even President Donald Trump — voiced support for Sweeney, mocking others over their disdain of the campaign. Trump’s White House weighed in when communications manager Steven Cheung called the backlash a prime example of “cancel culture run amok.” This was followed by Vance mocking liberals for having such a strong reaction to the denim disaster.

During a July podcast appearance, the Vice President quipped, “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.”

As for Trump, he was asked about the ad amid reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican. He responded, “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad! You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans… If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

Sydney Sweeney at the AFI Fest 2025 Premiere of “Christy” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC

Sweeney told the outlet “it was surreal” to have figures like Trump and Vance weigh in on the campaign, but said she didn’t pay much attention to the overall controversy.

“I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day,” she explained. “I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

Though she claims to have closed herself off to the response, Sweeney did take note of reports that American Eagle’s stock numbers were on the rise following the rollout of her campaign.

“I was aware of the numbers as it was going. So when I saw all the headlines of in-store visits were down a certain percentage, none of it was true. It was all made up, but nobody could say anything because [the company was] in their quiet period,” she said. “So it was all just a lot of talk. And because I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn’t affect me one way or the other.”

Sweeney is currently promoting Christy, her biopic about groundbreaking professional boxer Christy Martin, who rose to fame in the ’90s and became one of the most prominent female athletes in the sport. Asked whether she worries about the American Eagle campaign or other controversies causing people not to show up for her movies, Sweeney maintained that she would not let those kinds of reactions impact her.

She replied, “If somebody is closed off — because of something they read online — to a powerful story like Christy, then I hope that something else can open their eyes to being open to art and being open to learning, and I’m not going to be affected by that.”

On the heels of the initial wave of criticism, American Eagle released a statement defending the ad and stating, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans, her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Parliamentarians clash over FBC’s 2018-2023 annual report

Health Ministry monitors rise in flu-like illnesses

Taveuni water supply boost underway

Zero-Deposit housing initiative shows strong progress

Fiji unveils roadmap for climate-smart finance

Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards set for next month

National organic system in the works for Fiji

Rehab centre promises hope for those battling addiction

Fiji sees a rise in older tourists

Fiji works to expand its export of organic products

Minister hails major water sector progress

Sweeney addresses American Eagle ad controversy

Bombardier plans 600 new jobs as Canada lifts luxury tax

Jenna Bush Hager reflects on Cheney's legacy and family ties

Shutdown could close some US airspace, airline stocks fall

Kelly Ripa addresses Halloween candy complaints from neighbors

Trump calls Jewish supporters of New York's Mamdani 'stupid'

Namoce embraces nerves and excitement

British Army Netball team tours Fiji

Not enough tents, food reaching Gaza as winter comes, aid agencies say

Safeguarding starts with community ownership: Masaurua

Dozens killed, army helicopter downed as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Philippines

England faces setback ahead of Fiji clash

Haaland says he is 'far off' Messi and Ronaldo

Sabalenka overpowers Pegula, Gauff eliminates Paolini in WTA Finals

U.S. watchdog departs as FHFA faces political scrutiny

Half Yours wins Melbourne Cup as Melham completes rare double

Drua rookie back where it all began

Kadavu rugby revival leads island’s remarkable transformation

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

Djokovic will play at ATP Finals, Italy fed president says

Buckingham Palace will stage the largest-ever display of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion next year

Fiji reaffirms regional leadership in sustainable tourism

Tuvalu warns of losing hope unless Pacific unity means everyone

FMF employees undergo specialized EV training in China

'60 Minutes’ invites audience into the editing process with Trump interview

Man accused of UK train attack charged with 11 counts of attempted murder

Trial for Chinese trio charged with drug offenses vacated

SPC offers full backing to disaster-risk overhaul in the Pacific

Fiji Met warns of highest tides of the year

NFA urges road safety after bus accident in Nadi

Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

US flight delays spike as air traffic controller absences increase

Supreme Court cannot stop all of Trump's tariffs. Deal with it, officials say

Flying Fijians build momentum ahead of England clash

Fiji Airways loses millions to bird strikes

Bail denied for executive linked to illicit drug delivery

Learning curve for young Fijians at FIFA U17 World Cup

Sesame Street’s new season: Bubba Wallace, Netflix and a whole lot of chickens

Carbon credit sale could earn $28 million

Kiwi siblings renew rivalry in Melbourne Cup

Fiji sets global example with triple disease elimination

Fearing fraud, Canada rejects most Indian study permit applicants

FRIEND Fiji tackles hidden protection risks

Speeding blamed as Ministers push for tougher rules

Fiji hands over Pacific DRM Chairmanship to Palau

Two Louvre heist suspects had prior theft conviction together, Paris prosecutor says

New Nakasi office to cut queues at Suva immigration

Diljit Dosanjh wins Rs. 50 lakhs in KBC 17, donates it to Punjab flood victims

Earl open to midfield role for England against Fiji

First home grant open to all ages

Students to learn life-saving lessons on drugs and HIV

Two envoys receive top civil service medals

Xhaka drives Sunderland into Premier League top four

Colbert addresses Late Show cancellation amid Trump speculation

Pacific communities urged to get vaccinated as measles cases rise in NZ

Rugby building better men, says Malolo coach

Turuva focused on Tigers future amid PNG NRL excitement

Rise in stroke cases among youth

First home initiative extended to families living in informal settlement

Samoa ready to create history

Yedlin signs contract extension with Real Salt Lake

Nabavatu construction works continue as cyclone season approaches

Stronger measures in place to reduce road accidents  

Swiatek outplayed by Rybakina in WTA Finals

Yasawa airport study boosts island connectivity

Rabuka emphasizes sustainable growth and stronger Pacific trade partnerships

Bulitavu clears $US27M funding terms

Fijians to remain vigilant, says NDMO

Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 28 in Jamaica

Justice Minister to give evidence in Nakarawa’s tribunal hearing

Man remanded in custody for allegedly importing drugs from Brazil

PNG’s NRL inclusion can boost Pacific Rugby League growth

Tubuna urges villages to strengthen development plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to New Jersey prison

Union raises alarm over unsafe transport for hotel workers

Fiji to open U-17 World Cup campaign tomorrow

Fiji joins push for regional resilience

Government expands MSME’s support to resource owners

Fire at shop in Mexico kills 23

Volavola signs with Reds

Reese Witherspoon admits anxiety is key to her success

AI song generator Udio offers brief window for downloads after Universal settlement upsets users

Trump tells military to prepare for 'action' against Islamist militants in Nigeria

Singing jockey Dolan keeps it simple in Cup spotlight

One suspect in train stabbings as rail worker critical

State ordered to explain late disclosures in Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma case

Ukrainian children among victims of deadly Russian missile attacks

‘King of K-pop’ Lee Soo Man on his career, a global industry and what’s next

Kativerata highlights lack of development pathways in rugby league

Fijian footballers earn OFC placement in Auckland

Lees hopes to continue Williams success in Melbourne Cup

Haaland shines with double as Manchester City beat Bournemouth

Australia's Head released from T20 squad for red-ball warmup for Ashes

PM responds to e-ticketing chaos

Israeli air strike kills four in Lebanon, straining fragile ceasefire

‘Regretting You’ and ‘Black Phone 2’ neck-in-neck on slow Halloween box office weekend

FICAC confirms step forward in Pryde extradition

India wins first Women's Cricket World Cup

Fiji moves to sign UN cybercrime treaty

Rabuka highlights Pacific unity and trade focus

Plans for new Labasa Inter-island vessel bus depot

Bus accident injures 50

Colombia’s ELN rebels face US drug threats amid push for peace talks

Government accelerates evacuation centre rollout

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, USGS says

Pine project revives island incomes

Four arrested in drug bust

UN and Police call for public support towards new Police Act

WRFL launches I-Recycle station to boost recycling and waste management

Nigeria open to US help against Islamist insurgents with conditions

Trump demolishes East Wing for new White House ballroom

Hamas says it will hand over three more hostage bodies

Fifteen essential films show many faces of war

Malolo gives thanks after historic Skipper Cup triumph

FRU upholds tournament integrity and welfare in decision

Drugs now used to enhance productivity: Rabuku

Rewa’s journey built on discipline and unity: Buksh

Dairy demand gap

Education to conduct budget audit

Fiji's tourism faces competition

India supports sugar industry and youth development through expertise

Ministers urge year-round breast cancer awareness

Barrett brothers are doubts for All Blacks test in Scotland

FHTA and FRCS team up for budget briefings

$10K donated to cancer fight

Sinner seizes Paris Masters crown to reclaim world number one ranking

PM clarifies several women applied for ambassadorial roles

Naitasiri looks ahead despite final loss

Expect reforms to the corruption watchdog

Tailevu’s livewire hooker joins Drua training camp

MoH warns of seasonal flu increase; steps up surveillance

Officers to receive training on new powers: Tudravu

Tailevu people urged to utilize resources

Sinner powers past Zverev into Paris Masters final

Joint inspection ensures sustainable development at Laucala

New Zealand's Jamieson back for West Indies T20s, Henry rested

John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan as latter calls him “rockstar”

Obama criticizes Trump, backs Democrats in key U.S. governor races

Two more charged in connection with Louvre jewel heist

Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide

Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert hit by theft spree

Nine injured as giant hail, wild weather smashes Australia's east

Uluibau credits faith and team spirit

Drug cartels infiltrate licit businesses across Fiji and the Pacific

Curriculum review team to be appointed soon

Ravalaca credits faith and mindset

Fiji’s economic growth to moderate post-rebound

Pacific Eye Institute commits to strengthening regional eye health

Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on UK train, police say

Anees Bazmee confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Pioneer graduates celebrate at MLTC

Two dead, several injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya goes on floors

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

Liverpool snap losing streak, Wolves' misery continues, Diallo saves Man Utd

Pacific Islands now an established domestic market for drugs

Levuka-i-Daku youth drug watch

Fiji strengthens immunization efforts to eliminate more diseases

FETA unveils 2025 theme celebrating Fiji’s tourism success

Namosi pays tribute to late coach

Fiji - Germany reaffirm partnership on climate and development

Relentless Arsenal beat Burnley to stretch Premier League lead

Ravalaca wins WBA Oceania belt

Binnu Singh wins

Morini floors Ali

Senidoko is new BCF super middleweight champ

India's Rohit stops Nabua

Hoodha beats Nanovu on points

Charlie Sheen clarifies 'sex with men' comments

Hurricane Melissa causes widespread damage across Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba

Malolo slays another giant, creates history

Drua to face provincial select in historic pre-season clash

Foreign deportees behind Fiji's international drug cartel links

GCC meet to discuss London visit

Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

Andrew, the civilian formerly known as ‘prince,’ faces an uncertain future

Climate change spurs action as Fiji opens new disease testing lab

Fiji strengthens leadership in ocean and climate action

Nadi wins U20 title in thriller

Nasilasila ineligible for final

Apple shares rise after strong holiday sales forecast

Vermont town draws ‘Beetlejuice’ fans to iconic horror movie site

Arsenal oppose Palace request to reschedule League Cup tie

800 Fijians benefit from ITEC training

Namosi end Suva’s reign

Student visas used as Australia pathway amid skills drain

End of an era for Naitasiri trio

PM confirms return of former DPMs if acquitted

Laptops empower students’ digital literacy