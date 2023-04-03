Spider-Man couple arrive in Mumbai for Ambani’s NMACC grand launch

[Source: Reuters]

Popular ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood and Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have made their arrival in Mumbai ahead of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s grand launch.

The two of them were photographed at Mumbai’s private airport in Kalina.

Their arrival took the netizens by surprise but this isn’t the first time Ambanis have invited huge celebs to the event.

Previously, Beyonce and Maroon 5 have also done private shows for Ambani’s family events.

For the NMACC’s opening event, as per the official website, around 350+ artists will be performing “including a 55-piece live orchestra led by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, this production brings together exceptional Indian talent such as Ajay-Atul (music), Vaibhavi Merchant (guest choreographer), Mayuri Upadhya (lead choreographer), Samir & Arsh Tanna (choreographers), Manish Malhotra (costume design) and internationally celebrated, multiple award-winners such as Donald Holder (lighting design), Neil Patel (scenic design), Gareth Owen (sound design) and John Narun (projection design).” It is set to take place on April 3.

Earlier this week, the Spider-Man pair was seen in London and have been spending quality time. Jamavar’s Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan even shared a photo with the duo who were out for a meal at a Michelin-star restaurant.