Singham Again set for Diwali 2024 release

Rohit Shetty [left] with Ajay Devgn [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, longtime friends and collaborators, will reunite for Singham Again.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who has previously worked with Shetty on Chennai Express and recently had a cameo in Cirkus.

While the project is in pre-production and is yet to go on floors, the makers have reportedly locked in the date for the release of the film. It is being reported that Ajay Devgn – Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again will kick off the shoot in July 2023. The makers are eyeing for Diwali 2024 release date.

Article continues after advertisement

At the song launch of Cirkus in December 2022, Rohit Shetty had announced that Deepika Padukone is joining the cop universe. Rohit revealed, “Everyone knows that my next film is Singham Again, belonging to the cop universe. Every time, I am asked ‘Lady Singham kab aayegi?’. Toh Singham Again mein Lady Singham aayegi.”

Rohit Shetty added, “She’s my lady cop from the cop universe. So we’ll be working together as early as next year.”

Apart from Devgn, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi are also set to make appearances in the movie. A source recently told Bollywood Hungama, “It is an entire cop universe, and like the Marvel Universe where film featured cameos by other members, Singham Again will also feature cameos. Like in Simmba where both Ajay and Akshay made cameos, albeit in the post-credits, and later in Sooryavanshi where Ranveer and Ajay were seen, Singham Again will also feature Akshay and Ranveer.”

The source added, “These films are being planned to coincide with each other, so it is obvious that all three will feature in each other’s films.” But will they lead to a common climax film like in the case of Marvel and the source adds, “There is still time to get there, but for sure there will be something grand to complete the cop universe saga when it does happen”.

In the first part, Singham, Ajay Devgn’s character Bajirao Singham fights against a gangster-turned-politician Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj). In Singham Returns, the audience saw him up in arms against a fraud spiritual guru Babaji (Amole Gupte) and minister Prakash Rao (Zakir Hussain).