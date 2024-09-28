Simi Garewal DEFENDS Amitabh Bachchan’s silence on Aishwarya Rai’s SIIMA 2024 win

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Bachchan family has been in the limelight following ongoing rumors about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship.

The rumors were further fueled by a viral video that questioned Amitabh Bachchan’s silence regarding Aishwarya Rai, sparking debates online.

The video features a woman accusing Amitabh Bachchan of “double standards.” She points out that the legendary actor frequently posts about his daughter Shweta Bachchan and his son Abhishek, but has remained silent about Aishwarya Rai, who has been making headlines recently.

Aishwarya was honored with the Best Actress award at SIIMA 2024, and shortly after, she captivated audiences at Paris Fashion Week with a stunning appearance in a red gown.

Simi Garewal DEFENDS Amitabh Bachchan:

What truly caught everyone’s attention, however, was actress and television host Simi Garewal’s cryptic comment on the post. Garewal, known for her close ties to Bollywood’s elite, came to Amitabh Bachchan’s defense, stating, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.” The remark left fans curious, with some speculating that there may be more to the story than what meets the eye.