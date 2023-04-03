Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After the first song, Shah Rukh Khan will make it to the Atlee set again in the 2nd week of April for the second song shoot.

“For this song, Shah Rukh Khan will be joined by Deepika Padukone.

The song will be shot till April 15 and that would mean a wrap on music on Jawan,” the source further told us. The two songs are said to be chartbuster numbers zeroed down by Atlee, SRK, and Aniruddh.

Talking of Jawan, the VFX and post-production team is working day and night to get the film ready for a June 2, 2023 release and at present, the timelines are set keeping the date in mind. “Atlee is confident that the film will release on June 2, 2023. The final print with VFX will be locked by May 10 and even then, the team will have 20 spare days in hand. Atlee is a master at his job and knows how to fire under pressure.”

Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi in the negative lead and marks the Hindi debut of blockbuster filmmaker Atlee. It also marks the return of SRK to the big screen after the all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, and the film is releasing with sky-high expectations from the audience.