Olivia Dean's standout year continues as she is set to 'light up' Mobo Awards stage

Olivia Dean has been going from strength to strength of late, with the singer securing major award nominations and topping the charts.

She is now set to “light up” the Mobo Awards stage as one of the performers on the night, says its founder.

R&B girl group Flo and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage are also on the line-up for the ceremony, which will be held at Manchester’s Co-op Live on 26 March for the first time.

Mobo founder and CEO Kanya King says she “can’t wait to see” the artists perform, describing them as “bold, brilliant and rooted in creative truth”.

Hip-hop star Eve is also set to make her hosting debut at the show, alongside comedian Eddie Kadi, who returns for the third time.

The ceremony will mark the 30th anniversary of the organisation, which celebrates black music in the UK and beyond.

It is already set to be an exciting night for London-born singer Olivia whose soulful album, The Art Of Loving, is up for four awards, including album of the year.

She will be up against British trio Flo for the coveted prize, who have been nominated for their debut album, Access All Areas.

Rapper and three-time Mobo winner Little Simz’s sixth album Lotus is also up for the prize and has received four nods in total.

Other album of the year nominees include jazz quintet Ezra Collective for Dance, No One’s Watching, Kojey Radical’s second offering, Don’t Look Down and Central Cee’s first studio album, Can’t Rush Greatness.

Boy’s A Liar singer PinkPantheress and rapper Skepta have also received multiple nominations, as well as newcomers Kwn and Jim Legxacy.

American rapper Eve, known for hip-hop classics Let Me Blow Ya Mind and Who’s That Girl?, says she is “so excited” to co-host the show.

Other performers on the line-up and those receiving a special honour will be announced at a later date.

