Netflix unveils first look at Scooby-Doo: Origins prequel series

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The first look at the dog starring in Scooby-Doo: Origins is here.

Netflix released a teaser clip of the upcoming live-action prequel series on Monday, and fans got a glimpse of what the great dane pup Scooby-Doo and his best bud Shaggy Rogers look like together. Spoiler: it’s way cuter than expected. The clip, which starts from Scooby’s view, teases something absolutely vicious.

However, the big reveal of a Scooby being portrayed by a real dog in the show will make even the most dastardly villain’s heart melt.

Fans agreed, ready to do anything for the pup. “SCOOBY REVEAL IS THE BEST START TO THE WEEK!!,” one wrote on Instagram. “Puppy scoob my beloved,” another said. “SCOOBY-DOO MY SHAYLA HES SO PRECIOUS,” a third chimed in.

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Per an official logline, Scooby-Doo: Origins is a “modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog.”

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.”

The synopsis concludes, “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Scooby-Doo has been a pop culture icon for decades, dating back to 1969 when the original animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? premiered, introducing Mystery Inc. to the world. Television series, films, and made-for-television movies have endeared the mystery-solving great dane to generations.

The Netflix prequel marks the first time a real-life dog will take on the role as the snack-loving pup.

Starring in the Netflix series are Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, and Paul Walter Hauser, who is perhaps the most Scooby-Doo actor who has ever existed.

Matthew Lillard, who starred as Shaggy in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film, approves of the upcoming show. “My general thought is that I’m really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back,” he told Entertainment Weekly in January.

“We haven’t done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it’s a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It’s the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right?”

Lillard also emphasized the message future generations can take away from Scooby-Doo: Origins.

“It’s about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it’s a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn.”

Production for the eight-episode series kicked off in Atlanta in April. Scooby-Doo: Origins is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2027.