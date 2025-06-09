Naomi Watts in tears as her son goes off to university

[Source: AP Photo]

Naomi Watts was in tears as her son headed off to the University of Southern California.

The Australian actress, 56, has Sasha Schreiber, 18, with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, 57, and documented her emotional farewell to the teen on her Instagram.

She posted a story showing herself holding Sasha, with her head buried in his chest in one image and her standing alongside him with his luggage in another.

Article continues after advertisement

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are sending their son Sasha off to college

Watts, captioned the snaps: “Step #1” and added “Already (bawling)” – with five crying face emojis.

The actress also shared an image of Sasha hugging his 16-year-old sister, Kai Schreiber.

Liev Schreiber also took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Starting to feel the pull,” he wrote.

“Gonna miss my ride or die. Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known.”

Sasha graduated from Friends Seminary, a private high school in New York City, in June and is moving across the country to begin his freshman year at the University of Southern California.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.