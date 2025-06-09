Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty

Matthew Perry. [Source: AP Photo]

A woman known as the “ketamine queen” has agreed to plead guilty to charges that she supplied the dose of the prescription anaesthetic that killed Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, who had been scheduled to go on trial in September, will plead guilty to five federal charges under an agreement with federal prosecutors, according to a US Justice Department statement on Monday.

The plea deal came a little more than three weeks after a California doctor, Salvador Plasencia, another of the five people charged in connection with the Friends star’s death, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.

Sangha, described by authorities as a drug dealer known to customers as the “ketamine queen”, was accused of furnishing the dose that took Perry’s life.

She could get up to 45 years in prison.

Three other defendants – Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming – agreed to plead guilty last year in exchange for their co-operation, which included statements implicating Sangha and Plasencia.

An autopsy concluded that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. He was 54.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the 1990s hit NBC television comedy Friends, had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including during the height of his fame on the show.

