Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter mourn death of Parent Trap costar Polly Holliday

Nancy Meyers, who directed the 1998 remake, shares a remembrance of the late star on social media.

Camp Walden has lost a beloved counselor.

Director Nancy Meyers shared a remembrance of late star Polly Holliday, who memorably portrayed camp counselor Marva Kulp, Sr., in her 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, on social media in the wake of her passing on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Alongside a still from the film featuring Holliday with star Lindsay Lohan as twins separated at birth Hallie Parker and Annie James, Meyers said she was “so sad” to hear of Holliday’s passing.

“She was so kind and game and just wonderful in every moment in The Parent Trap,” Meyers wrote.

“I just saw her the other night in All the President’s Men. She was fantastic in that film,” Meyers added. “My condolences to her loved ones and friends.”

