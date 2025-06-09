Kelly Clarkson returns to TV with Songs & Stories special recorded before ex-husband's death

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Kelly Clarkson is returning to television in a brand new NBC special recorded before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, earlier this month.

After missing multiple episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show in the spring and postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, fans will get to see Clarkson back on their screens when the primetime musical special, Songs & Stories, airs its first episode tonight.

Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson is an examination into how music links us to moments throughout our lives.

Article continues after advertisement

The four-episode special blends live performance with heartfelt storytelling as four musical acts — Gloria Estefan, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims — join Clarkson for unfiltered conversations and dynamite performances.

The special was recorded before Blackstock’s death was announced on Aug. 7. The former talent manager died from malignant melanoma — a type of skin cancer that his death certificate says he had for three years — and his manner of death is listed as natural. The document also lists seizures as the only “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause.”

Before his cause of death was revealed, it was reported that Blackstock died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Butte, Mont.

A representative for the family said in a statement, “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.