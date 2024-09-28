'Joker' sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ dives deep into identity

[Source: Reuters]

When Joaquin Phoenix reprised his role as the Joker in the new movie sequel about the DC Comics villain he learned that the filmmakers wanted to focus on music in a new way.

“They were kind of talking about this musical element, which, of course, was such a big part of the first film, but not quite like this,” Phoenix told Reuters, referring to “Joker: Folie a Deux” which will be released soon.

“It felt like in some ways a natural extension and yet something that felt entirely new at the same time,” he added.

The film won the best soundtrack award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

American director Todd Phillips’ 2019 iteration of “Joker” received high praise with 11 Oscar nominations along with two wins, including a best actor award for Phoenix.

Phillips returned to direct “Joker: Folie a Deux,” which is distributed by Warner Bros Pictures (WBD.O), opens new tab, and takes place two years after the events of the earlier film.

Phoenix reprises his role as mentally ill criminal Arthur Fleck, AKA the Joker, and singer Lady Gaga plays Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn, who is a patient at Arkham State Hospital.

While Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker, he and Quinzel fall in love and illustrate their feelings through music.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” has its international theatrical release on Oct. 2 and its U.S. release on Oct. 4.