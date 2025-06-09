Greene discusses bipartisan issues and media attacks on The View

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Amid growing calls for more conservative voices at the Hot Topics table, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a rare appearance Tuesday on The View — and called out the cohosts live on air over past attacks they’ve made against her.

Halfway through the conversation, legal expert and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin admitted she was “sitting here just stumped” by Rep. Greene’s demeanor, as it contrasted with the tone she expected to receive from the Georgia politician at the table.

“You’re a different person than I thought you were,” Hostin said of the controversial political figure, whom she noted has broken with Donald Trump on the “war in Gaza, tariffs, Trump’s desire to expand AI, foreign aid,” before discussing “these clips highlighting the very public spats that you’ve had with your colleagues, where your behavior, some say, is just unbecoming for a congresswoman, and promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon in the past.”

Hostin praised Rep. Greene for having “grown past that” and that she feels like she’s “sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene” on the show.

“Well, Sunny, this is the firs time you’ve met me,” Rep. Greene replied, to which Hostin said that, perhaps, the politician will come around to being a liberal. “I’m not on the left,” Rep. Greene replied, calling out “lies that come from both sides” of the political aisle — and continued to field questions about conspiracy theories, like Russian collusion against Trump, which she denied.

“All of this two-party fighting, you guys, you’re all victims of the political industrial complex, and it’s built on fundraising and fighting and toxic garbage,” Rep. Greene said. “That exists all over social media, but that’s not going to solve our problems in this country.”

Rep. Greene maintained that she hasn’t changed, but rather she “was a victim, just like you were, of media lies and stuff you read on social media. You all have attacked me many times on this show because of things you’ve read about me that weren’t true, or clips you’ve seen,” she said, to which Hostin confirmed, “We have,” as she pursed her lips.

Joy Behar jumped in during the exchange, asking Rep. Greene about the memorable “Jewish space lasers” incident, which the politician said is “not even true” and claimed has “been rebuffed,” though she is quoted as speculating that a California wildfire was sparked by “lasers or blue beams of light” from the sky, per the Associated Press.

Later, Rep. Greene praised The View cohosts — including Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — for conversing with her “in a very professional and kind way,” and stressed that “we need more of that in America” amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“A lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things, all of us to fight,” Rep. Greene claimed. “I didn’t want to do that today,” she continued. “People with powerful voices like me and you, especially women, we need to pave a new path” forward.

Earlier during the conversation, Rep. Greene addressed breaking with Trump on key issues, admitting that he “yells at everybody” and that the targets of his ire are “used to it” on the public stage.

She maintained that, during the shutdown, the “government has failed all of us” and that it “disgusts” her.

“People have been crushed by decades of failure in Washington, D.C.,” she added, before confirming that she’s not taking a paycheck during the shutdown — and that she thinks there should be a “public list” of public servants who are taking “taxpayer-funded” payment during the shutdown.

“I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C. between the men,” she said further on in the discussion, stressing that “nothing has changed” about her issues with that.

“For me, I am unapologetically America first, and I’ll do anything I can,” Rep. Greene said. “Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie,” Behar joked, to which Rep. Greene replied, “No,” elaborating that she thinks “both parties have failed” the American people.

The View cohosts have long criticized Greene, as recently as October, when Griffin referred to the politician as a “blind squirrel” when Greene initially voiced support for ending the government shutdown.

After Greene told CNN that Americans should “take off our Democrat jerseys, let’s take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this,” Griffin said that “it’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel,” before assessing that a “blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!”

Despite two Republicans (Griffin and Navarro) on the panel, the show has recently received sustained criticism for not welcoming more conservative voices as guests at the Hot Topics table, with the White House even issuing several statements to Entertainment Weekly condemning the program for its alleged liberal bias.

In July, a White House representative told EW that panelist Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” while FCC chair Brendan Carr additionally said on Fox News that there might be “consequences” for the left-leaning cohosts down the line.

