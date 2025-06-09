Different versions of ‘home’ roost at the American Folk Art Museum

[Source: AP News]

What does “home” mean? Different things to all of us, of course.

A place of love, for some. One fraught with trouble, for others. An elusive concept for too many.

“Home isn’t always a place of comfort. Nor is it always a location, or a place. Home can be a state of mind,” says Brooke Wyatt, curator of a show at the American Folk Art Museum called “Somewhere to Roost.”

The collection of 60 pieces explores artists’ conceptions of home in paintings, illustrations, folk art objects, collages, blanket chests, quilts and family photographs.

