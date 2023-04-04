BTS’ SUGA to release first solo album ‘D-DAY’

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ahead of the album release, SUGA will first reveal a pre-release track from the album on April 7.

SUGA of 21st-century pop icons BTS will release the first official solo album D-DAY under his another moniker Agust D on April 21. D-DAY marks the finale of Agust D’s trilogy following his two previous mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020). SUGA took part in the overall songwriting and producing of the album. Ahead of the album release, SUGA will first reveal a pre-release track from the album on April 7.

SUGA will meet fans through various activities. In February, SUGA already announced his first solo world tour ‘SUGA | Agust D D-DAY TOUR’ which will take place from April 26 through June 25. The U.S. leg includes Belmont Park, NY; Newark, NJ; Rosemont, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA. Then the tour will hit Asia: Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; Singapore; Kanagawa, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea. SUGA will also meet his fans through small fan events.

Article continues after advertisement

BTS’ SUGA becomes the fourth member to drop a new solo album following J-Hope with Jack In The Box, RM with Indigo and Jimin with Face. Jin had dropped a single ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay ahead of his military enlistment.

SUGA is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of BTS. He is globally known for his record-producing ability with his solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS’ albums have included tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS’ “My Universe,” an Original Soundtrack for HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called “Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS),” a mobile game OST “Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack],” and Samsung Electronics Galaxy’s official ringtone “Over The Horizon.”