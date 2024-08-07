Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Since last year, there have been reports that the sequel to Border (1997) is in the works and will star Sunny Deol yet again. In June, the makers dropped the announcement video, and it got a roaring response. It has a voiceover by Sunny Deol with a recreated version of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’, the unforgettable touching song from the first film. The video also mentioned that Border 2 would be ‘India’s biggest war film’ and it added to the hype. Along with the announcement, it also came to light that it’ll be produced by J P Dutta, daughter Nidhi Dutta and the latter’s husband Binnoy K Gandhi. Binnoy’s directorial debut Ghudchadi is all set to release on August 9 and while talking about it exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, we also asked him about Border 2.

Binnoy K Gandhi excitedly said, “We all have grown up watching Border and we all wanted to be a part of the army after watching the film! Border 2 is coming along very well. My wife Nidhi Dutta has written the script. My first reaction after reading it was ‘Wow, your father has written a great script’. She then revealed that she had written it. I refused to believe (laughs). Then, her assistant writer confirmed that Nidhi had indeed written it. It was one of the proudest moments for me. Also, it’s hard to match the first part. And here’s a girl who wants to go to Disneyland every July and suddenly one day writes a befitting script to Border (laughs)! That’s how the journey started on the sequel. As of now, it’s going great. We are planning to shoot in November.”

A lot of names are being speculated for the remainder of the cast of Border 2, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Diljit Dosanjh. Binnoy K Gandhi doesn’t comment on these reports. However, he revealed, “The star cast will be announced soon. Within a month, we are going to organize a big event where we are going to showcase the entire star cast with their characters and their getups.”

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari (2019) fame.