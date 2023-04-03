BBC presenter Susan Rae thanks listeners for support after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Susan Rae in a picture taken in 1984 [ Source : BBC ]

Radio presenter Susan Rae has thanked listeners for their support and “lovely messages” since being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s last year.

The sons of the freelance Radio 4 announcer launched an appeal this week to support her move to assisted living and it has raised £40,000 in five days.

Rae told Radio 4’s Broadcasting House show she was “overwhelmed” by the support people had shown her.

Article continues after advertisement

Susan Rae (middle) presented Radio 4’s You and Yours, in this picture taken in 1990 Susan is alongside fellow presenters at the time, John Buckley (left) and John Howard (right).

She said it was “the most extraordinary moment” since her diagnosis.

Speaking to Paddy O’Connell on the programme, the Scottish journalist from Dundee spoke about her initial reaction to symptoms of Alzheimer’s and the loneliness she now feared in her new home.

The signs that something was wrong were gradual at the start, Rae said.

“And then it started getting a bit more drastic, especially when I was actually at work.”

She said that with some of the broadcasting work, she could record it again “but of course, the live stuff finds you out”.

In a message for the fundraiser, Rae’s son Rory Cargill said that, after 30 years on air, his mum had been left unable to work because of the condition.

Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain, and it is the most common cause of dementia. One of the most common symptoms is memory loss, and it can affect people of different ages – but over-65s are more susceptible to the disease.

Rae, who is 66, said she still felt physically very strong, which is often a good thing. But in other ways, she adds, “you wish your brain was a great deal stronger than your physical body”.

After initially living independently in a retirement community apartment, her needs have grown in recent months.

But she told the programme that her biggest challenge was dealing with loneliness in her new home.

“I’ve lost a lot of my friends,” she said.

“I haven’t physically lost them but I’ve missed being at the BBC with all my friends. That’s the biggest thing.”

Among those who have given donations to the fundraiser are several Radio 4 and Radio 3 listeners who remember her decades on air, working as a journalist, newsreader, continuity announcer and even reading the shipping forecast. One paid tribute to her “melodious Scottish voice”.

Asked about the public support towards her fundraiser, Rae said: “I just want to say that this has been the most extraordinary moment about all of this. I’m overwhelmed actually.”

“All these people have been in touch with lovely messages. People are generally great. And thank you so much. I’m so chuffed. Thank you.”