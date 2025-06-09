BBC postpones Ozzy Osbourne documentary at the last minute to respect 'family's wishes'

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The BBC delayed its release of a documentary about rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s final years out of respect for his family’s wishes.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally scheduled to air on BBC One on Monday, but was removed from the schedule earlier that day. The network said that it had been “moved in the schedules,” but didn’t initially offer an explanation for the change in schedule.

On Tuesday, BBC released a statement saying: “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly.”

Coming Home covers Ozzy’s return to the U.K,, his farewell concert in July, and his death at the age of 76 later that month.

The hour-long film was originally a 10-part series that followed Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne’s “attempt to re-start their lives” in Buckinghamshire.

Ozzy revealed his plans to return to his native U.K. after more than two decades in Los Angeles in 2022. At the time, the musician said he’d been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

“Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer.

The Las Vegas tragedy left 61 dead and 867 injured after a gunman opened fire from the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel while country singer Jason Aldean was on stage.

“And I don’t want to die in America,” Osbourne added. “I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added.

While the Osbournes did make the move, as the former Black Sabbath frontman’s health deteriorated, the series was converted to a single, hour-long film depicting the last three years of his life.

