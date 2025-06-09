Austin Butler was headbutted so hard during movie fight scene that he 'almost cracked' a rib

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Austin Butler is remembering the time his costar hit him so hard that it nearly left lasting damage.

The 34-year-old actor revealed in a recent Men’s Health video that he was truly put “through the wringer” while shooting Darren Aronofsky crime thriller Caught Stealing, especially during one fight sequence with his costar Nikita Kukushkin.

“I get beaten up by these two Russians in this film,” Butler explained. “This one — Nikita, who’s a short king — he’s got so much power. When he was kicking me, he didn’t want to kick me very hard. He felt bad. And I kept telling him, ‘Just kick me. Just kick me harder.’”

However, when watching the takes back, Butler noticed it was clear Kukushkin was still pulling his punches.

“So he starts really laying into me and kicking me hard, but then he had this idea of headbutting me in the side, like a little ram or something,” he said. “And he did it so hard it almost cracked my rib with his head! I was very impressed.”

